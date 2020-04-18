Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 540,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.