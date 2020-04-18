Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lowered by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 961,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

