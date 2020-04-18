Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.19. 2,021,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

