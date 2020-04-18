Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 184.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 76,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 113,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. 1,761,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

