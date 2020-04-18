Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,261 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

