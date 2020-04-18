Scidev (ASX:SDV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.55 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.59 ($0.41), approximately 773,933 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million and a P/E ratio of -44.67.

In other news, insider Trevor Jones 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th.

SciDev Ltd manufactures and supplies chemicals for industrial wastewater treatment in Australia. It offers coagulants and flocculants under the MAXIFLOX, DAIRYFLOX, OPTIFLOX, and BIOFLOX brands for mining and mineral processing, dairy products manufacturing, food products manufacturing, and sewage treatment, as well as industrial liquid waste treatment, power generation, oil and gas production, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing industries.

