Sciencast Management LP Acquires 3,007 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

