Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

KO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,523,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,296,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

