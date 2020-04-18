Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 57,339 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

ON stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,189. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.26. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

