Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.3% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,312,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

