Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE SEE traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 915,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

