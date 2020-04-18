Sciencast Management LP Buys 1,125 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,950.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. 939,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.68. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

