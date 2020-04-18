Sciencast Management LP Buys 13,863 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,486,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,446,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.