Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,044,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,635. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

