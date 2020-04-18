Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

TXN traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,370. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.