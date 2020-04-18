Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 12,508 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.06. 43,758,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

