Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 8,026 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 74,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 643,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,638. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

