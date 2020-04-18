Sciencast Management LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. 1,801,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

