Sciencast Management LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.58. 2,049,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,130. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

