Sciencast Management LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 751.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,566,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,755,948. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.