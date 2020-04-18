Sciencast Management LP Has $790,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.59. 1,406,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,400. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $384.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.