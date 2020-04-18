Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 476.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,388. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

