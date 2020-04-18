Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of APH traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. 2,218,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,717. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

