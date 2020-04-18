Sciencast Management LP Invests $677,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,239. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

