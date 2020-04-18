Sciencast Management LP Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,545. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

