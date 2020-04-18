Sciencast Management LP Makes New $652,000 Investment in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. 2,783,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,250. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,662,484 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.