Sciencast Management LP Makes New $679,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 276,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

