Sciencast Management LP Makes New $722,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,501 shares of company stock worth $30,540,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $36.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.40. The stock had a trading volume of 943,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,874. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.55 and a 200 day moving average of $530.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.85.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.