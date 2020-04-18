Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 903,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,360,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 58.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37,989.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 225,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,311,000 after purchasing an additional 224,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average is $279.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

