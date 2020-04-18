Sciencast Management LP Purchases 1,615 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.12. 10,285,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. The stock has a market cap of $374.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $132.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

