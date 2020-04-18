Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,637 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

