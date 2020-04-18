Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,150 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

