Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.12. 761,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,798. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

