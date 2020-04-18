Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.3% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 460,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 8,088,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,065. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.