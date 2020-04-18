Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.64 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEP traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.