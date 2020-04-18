Sciencast Management LP Takes $863,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after buying an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 5,696,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,031. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

