Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.84. 1,649,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,268. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

