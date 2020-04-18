Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. DNB Markets cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 2,130,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

