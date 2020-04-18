SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.42. 6,647,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

