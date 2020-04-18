SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE KNOP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 206,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $431.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

