SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $976,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 282,504 shares in the company, valued at $21,142,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,407 shares of company stock worth $108,792,246 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

ZM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.06. 11,250,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,088,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

