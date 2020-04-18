Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,260 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 7.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Facebook stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,961,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

