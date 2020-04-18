Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $588,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.58. 7,982,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

