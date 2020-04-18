ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $380.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.36.

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.59. 2,102,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.94. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $552,739.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

