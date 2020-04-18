Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SHG traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 146,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

