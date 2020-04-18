Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $63.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $590.39. 6,131,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.21. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $213.13 and a one year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Shopify to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.41.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.