Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Declines By 32.7%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 2,942,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 19,845,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,227. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

