Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expands By 16.6%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 461,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

CHMI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,248. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.28%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

