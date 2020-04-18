Short Interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Declines By 32.7%

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 12,116,100 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 684,282 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,869,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the period.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

