Short Interest in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Declines By 34.0%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 1,727,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 747,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $576.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

